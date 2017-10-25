They’ve got marching orders for the Fantasy Fest parade

Huge and extravagant floats, masked and costumed characters, and elaborately garbed marching groups make for a spectacle this Saturday night during the Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade through Key West’s downtown.
The procession is the traditional highlight of the annual Fantasy Fest masking and costuming celebration, which started Oct. 20 and runs through Sunday. Tens of thousands of people, many of them arrayed in outrageous costumes, are expected to throng the island’s downtown streets to view the parade.
Floats and costumes are likely to reflect the 2017 festival theme, “Time Travel Unravels,” as organizers encouraged entrants to draw inspiration from past eras or conceived future worlds. Many floats each year include music, moving parts and elements that tower over the audience. Creativity and design are rewarded with prizes.
Grand marshals are the Florida Keys Media US1 Radio 104.1 team that remained on the air throughout Hurricane Irma Sept. 10 and its aftermath.
Pre-parade activities begin at noon with the open-air Duval Street Promenade, where vendors are to offer costuming finery and accessories. Entertainment, food and libations will be availalbe.
At 7 p.m. the parade is to begin at Southard and Whitehead streets. Floats, bands and other participants are to travel down Whitehead toward the Gulf of Mexico, turn onto Front Street and then proceed the mile up Duval to the Atlantic Ocean.
Following the parade, a street party is scheduled outside Key West’s Custom House, a museum at 281 Front St. To find out more, go to www.fantasyfest.com.
Comments