Keys refuges reopen Wednesday

Come Nov. 1, parts of the Florida Keys’ national wildlife refuges are officially open since closing Sept. 5 due to the pending arrival of Hurricane Irma, which struck the Keys as a Category 4 on Sept. 10.
On Sept. 5, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service closed all facilities and trails and cancelled all planned programs in the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge on Key Largo, the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key and the Key West and Great White Heron national wildlife refuges in the Lower Keys.
The refuges and their infrastructures sustained the whole spectrum of hurricane damage, ranging from cosmetic to total destruction. The refuges will be opened to the public in a phased approach based on public safety and the ability of staff and volunteers to support opening facilities and programs.
The Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Key Largo has never been open to daily public access pursuant to a conservation management plan and remains closed to the public. Access is available through participation organized volunteer programs and events.
Trails within the National Key Deer Refuge such as the Blue Hole and Watson/Mannillo trails are open to the public on Wednesday. Some previously established trails such as the Long Beach Trail sustained significant hurricane damage and are not navigable but the natural, rustic beachfront remains open and accessible for “low-impact nature observation” on foot. The refuge visitor center at the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza on Big Pine Key remains closed as a result of building damage.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution when accessing open areas of the refuges, such as fire roads, as new natural hazards may exist (e.g., uneven terrain and vegetation debris). Please observe all posted placards and signs and enjoy your Refuges as we all work on hurricane recovery.
Areas closed
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be closing Boca Grande Key, Woman Key and the Marquesas Keys in the Key West National Wildlife Refuge from Nov. 7 to 14 All beach access will be closed to the public to protect wildlife and habitat from disturbance.
Historically there has been “extreme disturbance from boaters at this time of year in these areas and these closures aim to eliminate such impacts,” the refuge said in a statement. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with partnering agencies will have an increased law enforcement presence at these locations to enforce the temporary closures.
