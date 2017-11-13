LGBT Visitor Center relocates to 808 Duval

The Key West Business Guild and its LGBT Visitor Center have relocated to a new, larger location. The guild, acclaimed as one of America’s leading gay business associations and among the oldest in the nation, and its visitor center are now located at 808 Duval St.
The new location is within Key West’s “Pink Triangle,” which includes a cluster of LGBT bars, entertainment clubs and stores around the 700 and 800 blocks of the iconic Duval. The area also is home to four permanent rainbow crosswalks that the city installed in May 2015.
The guild opened its doors in 1978 to support the LGBT community and promote tourism to the all-welcoming subtropical island of Key West. Today the organization and its visitor center provide important services to the destination’s LGBT visitors and their allies.
The island welcomes an estimated 225,000 LGBT visitors each year.
“We estimate 20 percent or more of Key West’s annual visitors self-identify as LGBT, and we are proud to assist thousands of travelers each year,” said the guild’s executive director, Matt Hon.
Services provided by staff members at the visitor center include recommendations for accommodations, dining, entertainment and attractions. The center also offers a wide selection of brochures, an LGBT map of the island and information about special offers and ways to maximize the Key West vacation experience.
The guild office and center are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-ins. Visitors also can call the guild for assistance at 305-294-4603 or e-mail office@gaykeywestfl.com.
Key West Business Guild information: gaykeywestfl.com, 305-294-4603 or 1-800-535-7797
