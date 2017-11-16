Holiday festival supports artisans and Montessori school

Celebrate the oncoming holidays while supporting island artisans and free public Montessori education in Key West during the May Sands Montessori’s Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Flight Restaurant & Brewery, located at 301 Whitehead St.
The free event will feature Key West’s finest artisans, festive music and desserts and drinks to help invoke the spirit of the season.
The First Flight garden will be transformed into a winter wonderland with “snow” and the festive sounds of DJ Chaka, where children and adults can delight in a hot chocolate bar (spiked if desired for adults) and baked goods with all proceeds to benefit May Sands Montessori.
Santa and his elves will be on hand for holiday requests and $5 digital photos. Artisans and vendors include chef and health coach Layla Barr and her delectable baked goods, musician and author Bucky Montgomory with his books and CDs, costume-designer and May Sands Montessori educator Chrissy Clapp and her hand-made mermaid stockings, and a wide array of other creatives with their specialty gift items and offerings.
For more information about the bazaar or to inquire about being a vendor, contact Jenn Staffanaci at (732) 859-1125 or jenn.stefanacci@gmail.com. May Sands Montessori is a free, lottery-based public school that is open to all children.
For more information, contact Principal Lynn Barras at (305) 293-1400 x 53418 or visit MaySandsMontessori.com.
