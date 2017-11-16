Historic Seaport celebrates the holidays

Kick off the season, ignite your holiday spirit and visit the Key West Historic Seaport. There are over a dozen different events taking place this holiday season and it all begins next week with the 2017 Key West “Bight” Before Christmas “Lighting of the Harborwalk.”
The annual Lighting of the Key West “Harborwalk of Lights” will take place the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. The Historic Seaport will transform into a bright, nautical wonderland with more lights this year than ever before. Get to this free event on the harborwalk at Greene and Elizabeth Street to get the best seat in the house. The evening event will include music, lights, giveaways, “Kids Countdown” and more.
The annual nautical holiday display meanders along the beautiful harborwalk waterfront from Greene Street to the Ferry Terminal. If you cannot make the kickoff, daily lighting will take place at dusk throughout the holiday season.
Santa will be at Seaport on Friday, Dec. 1, at the “Nautical Christmas Tree” at the front of William Street. Stop by to take a picture with Santa and the family, including pets. Dogs, cats and even roosters are welcome to take a holiday picture with Santa with the “Harborwalk of Lights” in the background.
The 27th Annual Lighted Boat Parade at the Historic Seaport put on by the Schooner Wharf Bar starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Participants will float through the marina on boats decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Viewing takes place all along the harborwalk waterfront. There are several watch parties, including the Sebago Lighted Boat Parade Cruise and Catamaran Echo Lighted Boat Parade Watch. For these and other Historic Seaport commercial tenants visit the KeyWestHistoricSeaport.com.
Also at the Historic Seaport is Conch Republic Seafood’s “Holiday Classic Car Show” on Sunday, Dec. 17. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information and calendar of events, visit the official website of the Key West “Bight” before Christmas Celebration at KeyWestChristmas.org. For general information and directions to the Historic Seaport visit KeyWestHistoricSeaport.com.
