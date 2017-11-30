Award-winning journalist Pittman to discuss ‘Oh, Florida!”

Award-winning Florida journalist and author Craig Pittman will discuss his book “Oh, Florida! How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country” on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Keys History & Discovery Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., presentation begins at 6 p.m.
To some people, Florida is a paradise. To others, it’s a punchline. As Pittman shows, it’s both of these.
To outsiders, Florida seems baffling. It’s a state where the voters went for Barack Obama twice, yet elected a Tea Party candidate as governor, and recently, Donald Trump for commander in chief. Florida is touted as a carefree paradise, yet it’s also known for its perils — alligators, sinkholes, pythons, hurricanes,and sharks, to name a few. It attracts 90 million visitors a year, some drawn by its impressive natural beauty, others bewitched by its man-made fantasies. “Oh, Florida!,” explores those contradictions and shows how they fit together to make this the most interesting state. Book-signing to follow presentation.
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the movie and museum as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at (305) 922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com.
The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located at the Islander Resort. The Center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free.
For more information, call (305) 922-2237 or go to www.keysdiscovery.com.
