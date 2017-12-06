For foodies only

Top honors in four culinary categories are up for grabs in the 36th annual Key Largo Cook-Off, taking place Thursday at the Holiday Inn, mile marker 100.
Since 1981, amateurs, professionals and junior chefs have gathered to show off their culinary chops and prepare soups and chowders, appetizers, entrees, desserts, sides and salads to be judged by a jury of their peers. Divisions include professional haute cuisine, just good cookin’, amateur and junior (younger than 16).
The event is to be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and public sampling starts at about 7 p.m. Awards are to be announced afterward. Up to 200 sampling tickets are to be sold. Cost is $15 per person.
Chef entry forms as well as tickets are to be available at a number of bayside locations, including the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, mile marker106; Boilini Eye Care, Doc’s Diner, both at mile marker 99.6; and Center State Bank near mile marker 100.
To find out more, call James Boilini at (305) 451-1481.
