They love Stock Island

Stock Island, once known primarily as the home to Key West’s shrimp-boat fleet, gives itself a part this weekend to celebrate the island’s rebirth of sorts.
The second annual I Love Stock Island takes place Dec. 8 to10 and includes a wide variety of events at aa wide variety of venues including marinas, arts enclaves and waterfront bars and restaurants. The family-friendly festival is to blend culinary events, live music, history and art-studio tours, a bicycle excursion, a lighted boat parade and other experiences that showcase the island and its working waterfront.
Scheduled highlights include Friday’s Taste of Stock Island, a guided exploration of local food beginning at 4 p.m. Participants are taken to sever restaurants via trolley. Friday also features waterfront festivities as vessels from dinghies and schooners to local shrimpboats, all adorned with holiday lights and decorations, parade through community marinas starting at 7 p.m.
Art lovers, history fans, foodies and families can spend Saturday enjoying free Discover Stock Island excursions by trolley. Local galleries, restaurants and attractions are to stage open houses. Saturday’s plans also call for a traditional shrimp boil at the Oceans Edge Key West Resort Hotel & Marina, located at 5950 Peninsular Ave. In addition,there is a 7 to 11 p.m.anniversary celebration at the Hogfish Bar and Grill, 6810 Front St.
Sunday’s schedule features the second annual Stock Rock & Roll Bike Ride, a free self-paced cycling exploration of the island’s eateries, bars and emporiums set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guided history tours will be offered at 10 and 11 a.m., departing from We Cycle at 5160 Overseas Highway.
The festival’s other enticements include food truck feasts, Sunday art studio showcases and holiday brunches. For specifics, go to ILoveStockIsland.org
Comments