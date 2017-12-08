Boat parades sail along in the Keys

One down, three to go: The Stock Island lighted boat parade was scheduled for Friday. Now it’s other areas’ turn.
The 27th annual Schooner Wharf Bar & Galley Lighted Boat Parade has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 15 in Key West Harbor in Key West Harbor. The Gerald Adams Elementary School Steel Your Heart Band kicks off the festivities at 6 p.m. with a set of holiday tunes and standards on the stage at the Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., followed by more music.
Participating vessels have ranged from a kayak with battery-powered lights to fishing vessels to classic schooners. There are more than $20,000 in prizes.
The 32nd annual Key Largo Boat Parade is set for 7:30 Dec. 9 in Blackwater Sound. The boats will line up at the headpin to Dusenbury Creek at 6.30 p.m. and at 7.30 will head north along the shoreline to Stillwright Point. Best public viewing locations are the Marriott Resort, Sundowners, Senor Frijoles, Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill and the Caribbean Club, all around mile markers 102 and 103.
The annual Key Colony Beach Boat Parade takes to the city’s canals Dec. 10. It’s dedicated to Tucker DeGraw, who oversaw the event for years and who died in October. The parade starts at 6 p.m. in the city’s 7th Street canal. Spectators are encouraged to watch the parade along Sadowski Causeway or behind Key Colony Beach City Hall.
