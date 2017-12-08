These are some of the winning boats from last year’s Key West boat parade.
These are some of the winning boats from last year’s Key West boat parade. Schooner Wharf
These are some of the winning boats from last year’s Key West boat parade. Schooner Wharf

Living

Boat parades sail along in the Keys

By Keynoter Staff

December 08, 2017 10:27 AM

One down, three to go: The Stock Island lighted boat parade was scheduled for Friday. Now it’s other areas’ turn.

The 27th annual Schooner Wharf Bar & Galley Lighted Boat Parade has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 15 in Key West Harbor in Key West Harbor. The Gerald Adams Elementary School Steel Your Heart Band kicks off the festivities at 6 p.m. with a set of holiday tunes and standards on the stage at the Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., followed by more music.

Participating vessels have ranged from a kayak with battery-powered lights to fishing vessels to classic schooners. There are more than $20,000 in prizes.

The 32nd annual Key Largo Boat Parade is set for 7:30 Dec. 9 in Blackwater Sound. The boats will line up at the headpin to Dusenbury Creek at 6.30 p.m. and at 7.30 will head north along the shoreline to Stillwright Point. Best public viewing locations are the Marriott Resort, Sundowners, Senor Frijoles, Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill and the Caribbean Club, all around mile markers 102 and 103.

The annual Key Colony Beach Boat Parade takes to the city’s canals Dec. 10. It’s dedicated to Tucker DeGraw, who oversaw the event for years and who died in October. The parade starts at 6 p.m. in the city’s 7th Street canal. Spectators are encouraged to watch the parade along Sadowski Causeway or behind Key Colony Beach City Hall.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys

    Nadine Brown and Joshua Stumpf were selected as the winning couple of the Stars & Stripes Dream Wedding Getaway from Hawks Cay Resort. This is the video they recorded with their newborn son to enter the contest.

Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys

Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys 1:58

Watch the video that won this military couple a wedding getaway to the Keys
Military couple finds out they've won wedding contest for Keys resort getaway 1:22

Military couple finds out they've won wedding contest for Keys resort getaway
A stunning sunset in Key West 0:17

A stunning sunset in Key West

View More Video