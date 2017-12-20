New Year’s Day nature walks at Dagny Johnson and Pennekamp

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park are celebrating the new year with some nature walks.
Two nature walks will be offered at Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park on January 1, 2018. Native Plant Nursery Volunteers will lead two walks: one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. Meet at the park entrance to learn more about the special plants and animals, as well as a bit of cultural history, of this park. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring insect repellant and water. The walks are limited to the first 15 people.
Participation is free with park entrance fee; $2.50 per person, free if under 6 years of age. (Bring correct change.) For more information, including accessibility needs, contact the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park Ranger Station at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.
At 11 a.m. at John Pennekamp, a ranger will lead a walk for children age 7 and under, with an accompanying adult. At 1 p.m., there will be a ranger-led nature walk for adults. Both walks will meet at the front of the Visitor Center and Aquarium building. Each is limited to the first 15 people who call the Ranger Station to reserve a place, at (305) 451-1202.
Participation is free with park entrance fee; $8 per car, plus 50 cents per person, up to 8 people per car; $4.50 for single occupant; $2.50 per bicyclist or pedestrian; free if under 6 years of age. For more information, including accessibility needs, contact the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park Ranger Station at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.FloridaStateParks.org.
