Blessing of the fleet is on New Year’s Day

Don’t miss this year’s blessing of the fleet on Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. in the Whale Harbor channel.
Organizers say no boat is too big, no boat too small. All boats can be blessed at the annual event.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vessels, but it is not required.
Boats will start gathering at 9:45 a.m. in the Whale Harbor channel on the ocean side. At 10 a.m., Captain Skip Bradeen aboard the Blue Chip Too will start the New Year’s parade. Boats will monitor channel 79 stating the boat name as they approach the bridge. Your boat will be blessed by this year’s honorary clergy.
If you don’t have a boat you can watch the parade of boats from shore with plenty of parking at Whale Harbor. The annual blessing of the fleet is brought to you by the Islamorada Charter Boat Association. For more information, contact Captain Steve Leopold at (305) 393-9955.
