Ponce de Leon, Bimini and the Fountain of Youth

Keys History & Discovery Center presents Finding Bimini: The Real Scoop of Ponce de Leon, the Discovery of Florida and the Fountain of Youth on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Keys History & Discovery Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6 p.m.
Bob Carr, the executive director of the Archaeological and Historical Conservancy, presents new evidence on the mysteries of Ponce de Leon’s discovery of Florida. Carr will present new information about Ponce’s two Florida’s voyages and his fierce competition with the Columbus family. Carr will discuss his quest for Bimini, first landing location, and the site of his 1520 colony. Was there any truth to his search for the Fountain of Youth? The evidence will surprise you.
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the movie and museum as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at (305) 922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com.
The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located at the Islander Resort. The Center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free.
For more information, call (305) 922-2237 or go to www.keysdiscovery.com.
