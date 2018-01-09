Winter visitors flock to the Florida Keys seeking warm climes and distance runners are likely to encounter them Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-4, during Islamorada’s third annual Half Marathon, 10k and Beach N’ Beer Mile.
Whether bucket-list runners or newbies, participants of all ages and skill levels are invited to register for the subtropical footrace.
An optional pre-weekend meet-and-greet event Thursday, Feb. 1, is to feature a sunset paddle with drinks and appetizers. Friday, racers can enjoy a 6-8 p.m. welcome party hosted by the Florida Keys Brewing Company, located at 200 Morada Way, where packets can be picked up for all three events.
Saturday, Feb. 3, registration is open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the half-marathon and 10k events.
In just its second year, the fun Beach N’ Beer Mile is to kick off at noon from Robbie’s Marina, mile marker 77.5, bayside, in two waves of participants. Runners must consume four beers over a 1-mile course in Islamorada. Organizers said the best time to beat for the event is seven minutes.
Sunday’s main half-marathon and 10k events are to be held from 7 a.m. to noon, also headquartered at Robbie’s Marina. A north, south, north-again course is to highlight some of Islamorada’s most scenic areas, including crossing the panoramic Channel 5 Bridge.
Cash prizes are to be awarded the top three male and female half-marathon finishers, as well as awards for the top three finishers of the 10k.
Until race day the online half-marathon registration fee is $90 per person. Registration is $60 per person for the 10k and $35 per person for the Beach N’ Beer Mile. Event information: islamoradahalfmarathon.com
