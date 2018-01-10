Island Boat Show & Festival this weekend at Island Christian School

The third annual Island Boat Show and Festival launches this weekend Saturday through Monday in Islamorada. Moved just for this year from Hawks Cay to Island Christian School at mile marker 83.4 due to Irma, the show will feature more than 50 top brand boats, fishing seminars, and boating and fishing merchandise.
The family friendly event will have local food vendors, apparel and an outstanding silent auction.
Unique Marine is back for their third year with as many as ten boats including Robalos and World Cats. Yacht Works is bringing some Everglades and Regulators and Gus’ Toy Box will feature Contenders. Boats Direct will have their Deep Impact there. Those attending can also check out Fountains, Hells Bays and Tidewaters just to name a couple. The Other Side and Paddle the Florida Keys will bring an array of water sports equipment and Xact Customs will be showing their Sea Deck options. If you need to stow your boat, you can visit with Boat Lift of South Florida while there.
Each day there will be fishing seminars hosted by Captain Rich Tudor, co-host of the TV show Saltwater Experience. Captain Richard Black, Captain Sam Milazzo and Captain Jeff Pursley will be among those joining Captain Tudor sharing their insights into the world of saltwater angling. There will be door prizes.
If you want more than just a nautical experience you can peruse art by Sam Milazzo and Michelle Lowe or check out apparel by Scales Gear or apparel and other items at the Islamorada Sun and Fun booth. There will be skin care products by Beautycounter and photographic displays by Sheri Griffin and Kevin Dodge. You can even get your fishing reel repairs with Sam Ovalle. Weather permitting there will be a bounce house for the younger kids.
Food will be provided by Upper Keys favorites like Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Shrimp Shack and Meat. For those who like BBQ, Mr. B’s will be there as will Just the Thing Global Bistro. There’s Key Largo Chocolates for dessert and hot dogs, chips and the like available in the concession stand in the exhibit hall.
This year’s silent auction may be the best-ever at ICS. There are over 80 items with a value of more than $22,000. The feature items include a two-day fishing trip with Captain Rich Tudor and a Paella Experience with Chef Bobby Stoky both valued at over $2,000. There is a myriad of backcountry and offshore fishing trips, restaurant gift certificates and fishing gear. There are art pieces and jewelry as well. A list of auction items, seminars and a lot more can be found on the Island Boat Show Facebook page at www.facebook.com/islandboatshow.
Bob Phelps, the boat show director, said, “I think the Island Boat Show is a great way to kick off 2018 and leave 2017 behind! If I can come home with a boat or a gift for my wife, that’s even better!”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 12-18 and under 12 free. All proceeds benefit Island Christian School.
