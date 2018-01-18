New art gallery grand opening in Islamorada

An accomplished artist presents her gallery’s grand opening exhibition, featuring three nationally acclaimed artists, in Islamorada on Friday, Jan. 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Owner/artist Sandra Attales will also offer art classes at her new gallery – Studio Sesh Arts.
Attales, with a bachelor of fine arts in painting and graphic from the Savannah College of Art and Design, has worked as a graphic designer and illustrator for Fortune 500 companies including Spanx, and was a cake design apprentice on Food Network show “Top Sugar Artists.” Attales, who works in oil, charcoal, and mixed media, has exhibited her works in Savannah, Atlanta and Miami.
For the inaugural show, artists Laura Shull (paintings inspired by the rococo period), Jenny Eitel (large scale paintings of popped corn kernels), and Michael Ezzell (illustrations on antique book pages inspired by folk lore and mythology) will display their works from Jan. 26 through March 22.
“In addition to bringing exceptional artists from around the country to the Keys, I will also display my own works and teach basic art techniques to Keys residents of all ages,” said Attales. “So many in the Keys are artistically inclined but lack the fundamentals to begin expressing themselves. My ‘Big Canvas’ classes lets students learn on large canvases in a spacious room, where they can be a little messy, an essential ingredient for all aspiring artists.”
Studio Sesh Arts is located at 151 Morada Way in the heart of Islamorada’s downtown arts district. For more information on the gallery, the artists, and the art classes, go to: studioshesarts.com. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
