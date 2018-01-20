An intimate meal for 150

A sea-to-table feast should entice food fans to the Florida Keys on Tuesday to salute the island chain’s indigenous seafood and commercial fishing tradition.
The open-air gourmet adventure features an “endless table” with seating for around 150 people on a waterfront pier overlooking the fishing boats of Stock Island. Stock Island is a hub of the Keys’ commercial fishing industry.
The culinary experience is presented by Outstanding in the Field, a California company that provides a “traveling restaurant without walls” that celebrates local farmers and regional cuisines via pop-up outdoor dinners. It is co-hosted by Lower Keys restaurateurs Bobby and Michelle Mongelli, the spirits behind Stock Island’s Hogfish Bar & Grill, Roostica and Lost Kitchen Supper Club. The event is at the Hogfish, 6810 Front St.
The multi-course menu, designed around fresh-caught local seafood, is to be prepared by chefs Martin Liz and Layla Barr of Lost Kitchen Supper Club, Jose Izquierdo of the Hogfish, Jose “Angel” Castro of Roostica and Rick Zapka of Stock Rock BBQ. Guests can anticipate passed appetizers and libations followed by a family-style four-course meal paired with wines.
A 2 p.m. pre-dinner reception is at the at Stock Island Lobster Co., 6639 Maloney Ave., perhaps the oldest fish house in the Florida Keys. Before the meal, seventh-generation lobsterman Peter Bacle of Stock Island Lobster will tell tales of the sea and talk about sustainable fisheries and the life of a Keys fisherman.
At the table, guests may find themselves sitting next to the fisherman who provided ingredients for the feast. Among them is to be farmer Patrick Garvey of Grimal Grove, who tends rare tropical fruit trees on Big Pine Key, and Key West hydroponic growers Marjorie and Justin Townsend of Townsend Family Organic Farms.
Since its founding in 1999 by chef/artist Jim Denevan, Outstanding in the Field has collaborated with hundreds of regional chefs to stage table-to-farm events in all 50 U.S. states and 15 countries around the world.
Tickets for the Stock Island dinner are priced at $225 per person and reservations are mandatory. Proceeds are to benefit Hurricane Irma relief. For event information and ticketing, go to outstandinginthefield.com. Or call (831) 854-7320.
