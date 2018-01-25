Chefs compete, you eat

Awards and prizes await winning Florida Keys culinary artists at the annual Master Chefs Classic, but the real winners are the people attending who sample and savor the dishes presented for judges’ consideration.
The cooking competition is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m, Jan. 28 on the harborside pier at the Margaritaville Key West Resort & Marina, 245 Front St.
The feast typically draws chefs from leading Florida Keys restaurants who vie for first-, second- and third-place honors awarded by judges in the appetizer, entree and dessert categories. As well as enjoying tapas-sized offerings of the entries in all three categories, those attending can vote for their favorites on “people’s choice” ballots.
The classic does more than satisfy appetites. Its primary purpose is to raise funds for the Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, also called MARC, a nonprofit agency that provides life services for developmentally and intellectually disabled adults in the island chain.
Ticket prices begin at $75 per person, and groups can reserve tables with unlimited wine. Tickets can be purchased at keystix.com. Or go to masterchefsclassic.com.
