These races are (to the) wrecks

The first race of the Schooner Wharf Bar Wrecker’s Cup Race Series hits the wind Jan. 28 in Key West.
Start time is 1 p.m. The course is seven miles from Key West Harbor to Sand Key. This all-in-fun race series recalls the tradition of the wreckers in the Key West of the 1800’s. Vessels laden with rich cargoes from Gulf and Caribbean ports often became victims of storm and the unmarked reefs off Key West.
The first wrecker to reach the site had the responsibility to save the passengers and crew — but they also won the right to salvage the cargoes. Some historians have written that it was not unusual for 20 or 30 boats to race to a wreck.
The Wrecker’s Cup Series captains’ meetings are held on the upper deck of the Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William Sr., at 7 p.m. the Saturday before each race. Captains enjoy complimentary Pusser’s Rum punch and hors d’oeuvres while reviewing race procedures.
The awards ceremony and party is held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, race day. A barbecue meal is served to captains and crew while they view film footage taken of the race by the official race committee boat.
Trophies and prizes are earned by the crews of the top three vessels in six classes: Schooner, multi-hull, classic, monohull under 30 feet, monohull 30 to 39 feet and monohull 40 feet and over. Other race dates are Feb. 25, March 25 and April 29.
For information call (292) 3302 or visit SchoonerWharf.com.
