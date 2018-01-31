Super Bowl = this many wings

The National Chicken Council projects Americans’ consumption of the unofficial menu staple of Super Bowl Sunday, the chicken wing, will 1.35 billion wings during Super Bowl weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy.
“There will be no wing shortage,” said National Chicken Council spokesperson Tom Super. “Whether you’re a fan of the left wing or the right wing, there’s no debate about America’s favorite Super Bowl food. Although we do anticipate an uptick in chicken cheese steaks.”
To visualize how many wings that is.
▪ If 1.35 billion wings were laid end to end along Interstate 95, they would stretch from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., almost 250 times.
▪ That is enough wings to put 625 wings on every seat in all 32 NFL stadiums.
▪ 1.35 billion wings is enough to circle the Earth three times.
▪ That’s 394 million feet of chicken wings, enough that a chicken could cross the road 13 million times.
More than half (59 percent) of U.S. adults who eat chicken wings say they typically like to eat their wings with ranch dressing, according to a National Chicken Council poll conducted online in January 2017 by Harris Poll. The survey asked which dipping sauces or snacks chicken wing eaters typically like to eat with their wings. They could choose more than one option.
The National Chicken Council asked wing eaters if they prefer to eat traditional, bone-in wings or boneless wings, and bone-in wings are widening the gap against their boneless cousin. According to the survey, 60 percent of wing eaters prefer traditional bone-in wings while 40 percent chose boneless.
The National Chicken Council is the trade association headquartered in Washington, D.C., that represents chicken producer-processors, the companies that produce and process chickens raised for meat. Member companies of the council account for more than
The survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll on behalf of the council from Jan. 9 to 11 among 2,086 adults ages 18 and older.
