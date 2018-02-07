Hear about ‘Florida’s Hurricane History’

Author Jay Barnes will discuss his book, “Florida’s Hurricane History,” at the Keys History & Discovery Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6 p.m.
The Sunshine State has an exceptionally stormy past. Hurricanes have helped shape Florida’s history, thwarting early efforts by the French, Spanish and English to claim the territory as their own. Through the centuries, Florida has been struck far more than any other state. Most Floridians’ understanding of hurricanes is shaped by personal experiences with recent events like Wilma, Charley, Katrina, Andrew and now Irma. Yet Florida’s rich hurricane history is a fascinating tale of tragedy and loss, rescue and recovery, reconstruction and resolve.
Join Barnes as he shares highlights of 400 years of Florida history – blending weather science, storm stories and dozens of striking photographs. He also touches on the early days of forecasting and warning, the birth of the National Hurricane Center, and how technological advances have saved lives. Book signing to follow presentation.
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the museum as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at (305) 922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com.
The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, MM 82, located at the Islander Resort. The Center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free. For more information, call (305) 922-2237 or go to www.keysdiscovery.com.
