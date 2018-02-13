Open air artists paintings on display

Our Place in Paradise Gallery in Tavernier is presenting two events in late February featuring local and four nationally renowned plein air artists. Plein air is a French expression meaning painting in the open air.
A reception for local plein air artists and their works, members of the Art Guild of the Purple Isles, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the gallery. On Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., the gallery will host a reception and show featuring nationally acclaimed plein air artists. Those artists are: Kathleen Denis, Linda Apriletti, Manon Sanders, Michelle Sanders.
The public is invited to both events. The gallery is located at 88711 Overseas Highway, Tavernier.
“My gallery co-founder, Liza Moore, and I are excited to present our local artists and nationally renowned plein air artists to Upper Keys residents and visitors,” said Joanne Cate Kolb, co-founder, Our Place in Paradise Gallery, “From Feb. 21 through the 24th, the national plein air artists will be painting to capture the restoration and rebuilding of the Keys. As they complete their works, they will be displayed and offered for sale in the gallery.”
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the local and national artists’ works will go to help fund local artists struggling from the effects of Hurricane Irma. The fund will be administered by ICE. David Feder, president of ICE, noted that Hurricane Irma severely impacted everyone in the Keys, artists included.
The gallery is supported by Share All Our Blessings, a non-profit organization promoting art education and community activities. For more information, call (305) 916-5828 or go to ourplaceinparadise.com.
ICE is a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting quality entertainment and supporting cultural events in the Upper Keys. Proceeds from ICE events provide music, dance, and arts scholarships to local students (more than $450,000 to date), grants to in-school programs, and infrastructure to various local not-for-profit events and organizations.
Comments