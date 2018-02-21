Crafters, artists come out to show and sell their wares

An avenue in Key West’s historic Old Town is to become an open-air gallery for art lovers seeking creative offerings during the 53rd annual Old Island Days Art Festival.
Set for Feb. 24 and 25, the juried show is to feature approximately 100 artists from across the United States and Canada showcasing their wares. The nationally recognized event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and admission is free.
Participating artists display work including watercolors, oil and acrylic paintings, decorative sculpture, mixed-media offerings, collage, photography and more. Artistry is executed in styles ranging from traditional to contemporary to tropical.
Those attending can also view and purchase handcrafted jewelry and fine craft items in clay, glass or wood.
Exhibitors’ booths are to stretch along lower Whitehead Street alongside 19th-century homes and museums, as well as on Caroline Street within the enclave of Truman Annex.
The festival is presented by the Key West Art Center, a not-for-profit community art organization. Proceeds help support the center’s programs and maintain the 301 Front St. building that houses its gallery.
Comments