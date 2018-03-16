Rum, pineapple and chicken, perfect together

Brighten up your winter with this chicken cooked with rum and pineapple. It’s a recipe I found on a recent vacation to the Caribbean island of Martinique. The French/Creole cuisine there creates intriguing, flavorful dishes. Rum is part of their culture and they like to use old rum, but any rum will work for this quick dish.
This is chicken with rum and pineapple. Any type of hot pepper can be added to the rice dish. The heat is up to you. Make the rice and set aside. What you need for the chicken dish:
▪ One tablespoon canola oil.
▪ Three-quarters pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
▪ One cup sliced onion.
▪ Two tablespoons rum.
▪ Half a cup fresh pineapple juice.
▪ One cup fresh pineapple cubes.
▪ Two tablespoons chopped chives.
▪ Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Heat oil in a medium-nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and brown on all sides, two to three minutes. Add the onion and continue to cook three to four minutes.
Remove the skillet from the heat and add the rum. Return the skillet to the burner and add the pineapple juice. Let cook three to four minutes. The meat thermometer should read 170 degrees. Add the pineapple cubes to warm slightly in the sauce and sprinkle the chives on top. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Yields two servings.
Per serving: 400 calories (32 percent from fat), 14.3 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 138 cholesterol, 35.5 g protein, 22.1 g carbohydrates, 2.8 g fiber, 150 mg sodium.
This is the rice. What you need:
▪ One package microwave brown rice (one and a half cups cooked).
▪ One cup diced tomatoes.
▪ One cup green bell pepper, cubed.
▪ One tablespoon chopped serrano or other hot pepper.
▪ Two teaspoons canola oil.
▪ Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure one and a half cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add tomatoes, green bell pepper, serrano pepper, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Makes two servings. Per serving: 252 calories (22 percent from fat), 6.2 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.4 g protein, 44.6 g carbohydrates, 4.4 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.
Comments