With storm likely coming, protect your vessel

The Coast Guard is encouraging boaters to prepare for severe weather this weekend due to a developing tropical wave that is expected to impact South Florida at the beginning of the weekend.
“Mariners should avoid unnecessary risk and use extreme caution if heading out on the water,” said Capt. Megan Dean, Sector Miami commander. “Remember to remove your EPIRB [emergency position indicating radio beacon] from your vessel if the vessel will not be in use. EPRIBs left aboard vessels, with no one aboard, often get activated and result in a false alert. False alerts can cause a delay in Coast Guard search and rescue operations.”
Here are a few tips to help mariners protect themselves, their families and their vessels:
▪ Do not go out to sea in a recreational boat if you know a storm is approaching.
▪ Contact local marinas to ask for advice about securing your vessel.
▪ Marina operators are knowledgeable and can advise you on the best methods for securing your boat.
▪ Take action now. The effects of a storm can be felt well in advance, and bridge schedules can and often shift from their normal operating schedule. Check with local authorities before entering any storm-damaged area.
▪ When removing your EPIRB from your vessel, ensure it does not inadvertently activate which could signal a false alert. Furthermore, once the severe weather has passed, mariners are reminded to ensure the EPIRB devices are placed back on their vessels prior to the vessel’s next use.
▪ Do not rush to your boat. Boaters should not place themselves in danger to get to a boat.
▪ Do not try to board a partially sunken boat. Seek salvage assistance from a professional. Storms move quickly and are unpredictable.
Comments