With storm churning, check your prep plans

A tropical disturbance some 700 miles east-southeast of Key West is likely to bring heavy rainfall and possible tropical-force wind gusts to Monroe County on Sunday and Monday, so it’s a good time for a refresher when it comes to your hurricane preparation plans.
▪ Trim your trees and hedges and cut shrubbery to reduce the risk of flying branches during high winds. Clean up debris.
▪ Bring inside all outdoor furniture if high winds are expected. Secure anything else that is not tied down.
▪ Make sure you have materials and tools to put up your storm shutters if high winds are expected. Windows also can be protected with plywood.
▪ Know how how to shut-off valves for gas, electricity, water and other services in your home.
▪ Boat owners should make sure their boats are secure, whether in the water or on a trailer.
▪ Put together a hurricane preparedness kit in case you lose power and/or water for several days and are not able to leave your home due to flooding or blocked roads. The kit should include nonperishable food, water, batteries, candles, flashlight, battery-powered radio and a supply of medications. It also should have plastic, duct tape and a utility knife to cover broken windows.
▪ If you have pets, stock up on their food and medications, too.
▪ Have identification and copies of your important documents, including updated health and property insurance policies, in case you need to evacuate.
▪ Make a family emergency communication plan.
▪ Make a hurricane preparedness to-go bag or backpack for each family member (and each family pet) in case you need to evacuate. Items to include: Flashlight, battery-operated radio, batteries, pocket knife, sturdy shoes, change of clothes, towels, some water and food and toiletries. It also should include prescription glasses, hearing aids, prescription medications and first aid supplies.
▪ The to-go bag should also photos of family members and pets for re-identification purposes, list of emergency phone numbers, list of allergies to drugs (especially antibiotics) or food and any special-needs items for children, seniors or people with disabilities.
Comments