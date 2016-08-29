Pet blood transfusions not uncommon

When we think of blood transfusions, we don’t normally think of animals. We think of accidents, severe traumatic injury, blood loss and surgery as reasons for a transfusion.
In small-animal medicine, the same may apply. More commonly however, the need for a blood transfusion arises from internal disease.
The ingestion of certain rat poisons will prevent the blood from clotting, causing severe unhindered bruising and internal bleeding. Transfusion with plasma that is rich in clotting factors as well as supplementation of vitamin K can turn things around if caught in time.
Certain breeds are genetically predisposed to clotting difficulties. Doberman Pinschers, for instance, can carry a gene for von Willebrand disease. There are specific tests to check for this, but most of the time this disease is accidentally found at the time of surgery.
The immune system can begin to destroy red blood cells and platelets, either spontaneously as in immune mediated hemolytic snemia or thrombocytopenia or due to parasites such as Ehrlichia in dogs (transmitted by ticks) or mycoplasma haemofelis in cats (transmitted by fleas). This can present as fever and lethargy with severe consequences. Various forms of cancer can also overstimulate the immune system, leading to the body destroying healthy blood cells. If this is severe enough to cause clinical signs of weakness and difficulty breathing, a blood transfusion may be indicated.
There are of course more insidious causes for lack of blood and its vital constituents. Chronic disease of any kind, though mainly renal disease and cancer, as well as chemotherapy, will take a toll on the body. The bone marrow slows down with the production of red blood cells, creating the phenomenon of anemia of chronic disease. A blood transfusion in this case can buy some time while other medications and supplements try to stimulate production or other decisions are made.
And yes, cats and dogs have blood types. As a first-time recipient of blood, it may not matter what type of blood you get, but any subsequent transfusions need to be typed and matched. This is to prevent an anaphylactic reaction to the blood, defeating the purpose of the transfusion in the least, and death to the recipient in the worse-case scenario.
So getting a transfusion is not like in the movies where blood is wheeled from the cooler onto a stand and started on the infusion pump in two shakes of a wet tail. It takes preparation, stabilization of the patient and checking for any reaction to the donor blood prior to infusion.
Sometimes it may be necessary to pre-treat the recipient with steroids if there is any doubt about compatibility or if the immune system is already working overtime. It is also necessary to calculate the amount of blood needed to reach the required red blood cell count in the recipient without giving too much fluid and creating other problems.
Then the infusion is started — slowly, with temperature, respiration and heart rate taken every five, then every 10, then every 15 to 30 minutes to catch any reaction to the transfusion. If all goes well in the first 30 to 60 minutes, the rate is increased and the monitoring continues over the next few hours while the blood is transferred to the patient. This is an intense period in a veterinary hospital.
But if we can bring someone’s family member comfort and time to fight the disease and heal, it is all so worth it.
