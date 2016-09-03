Womanfest returns on Wednesday

Thousands of women are expected to flock to Key West Wednesday through Sept. 11 for the annual Womenfest celebration in a city known for its welcoming diversity.
The festival for lesbians and their friends features activities ranging from snorkeling and water-sports excursions to late-night parties. Activities are designed to allow singles, couples and groups of women to experience the atmosphere of openness and acceptance that has made Key West an internationally acclaimed lesbian and gay vacation destination.
Womenfest’s entertainment highlights typically include comedy performances by top female comedians, gallery showings, film screenings and musical offerings by award-winning singers and bands. Headliners in past years have ranged from Sister Funk to Jennifer Corday.
Other offerings include sunset sails, pool parties at local guesthouses, drag performances, a bike tour of Key West’s historic Old Town and gatherings at clubs. In addition, the Womenfest schedule includes flag football clinics and a “friendship” game presented by the International Women’s Flag Football Association.
For specifics, go to www.womenfest.com.
