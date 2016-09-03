Free rides home this weekend

This three-day weekend, many Americans are celebrating Labor Day one way or another — and that often includes inbibing cocktails. And that means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating if needed, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.
For those that don’t plan ahead, AAA’s Tow to Go program will be there to provide a safe way home. AAA members and non-members can call for a Tow to Go ride anytime through 6 a.m. this coming Tuesday. AAA will will take you and your vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
Since its inception in 1998, AAA says Tow to Go has removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the southeast. It is designed to be a safety net for motorists who did not plan ahead when drinking away from home on celebratory holidays. It is offered based on the availability of AAA drivers and tow trucks during times of high call volume. The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation provides Tow to Go to help keep motorists safe from the dangers of impaired driving.
Rides are confidential. The number to call is (855) 286-9246
And as of Sept. 1, AAA members with disabled or inoperable bicycles will receive bicycle roadside assistance with their membership. AAA service technicians will be able to help members who they can safely reach from an accessible road or parking lot. The member’s bicycle will be secured to a service vehicle and transported to any point of safety within the member’s coverage: Classic (up to five miles free of charge), Plus (up to100 miles) or Premier (up to 200 miles).
