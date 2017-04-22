Salsa heats up this quick pork dish

Spicy tomato salsa perks up pork chops. This is a one-pot meal that takes only 15 minutes to cook.
If you keep these ingredients on hand, you won't have to go to the market. Keep pork and peas in the freezer, fresh pasta in the fridge and salsa on the shelf. The parsley is optional; if you have it, fine, or leave it off.
This is, also, a great way to spice up leftover meats such as chicken, roast beef or turkey. Just warm the meat in a skillet and add salsa on top. What you need:
Three cups water.
▪ Quarter pound fresh linguine.
▪ One cup frozen peas.
▪ Three teaspoons olive oil, divided use.
▪ Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
▪ Three-quarters of a pound boneless pork chops.
▪ Three-quarters of a cup chunky mild salsa.
▪ Half a cup chopped parsley (optional).
Bring water to a boil in a large skillet over high heat. Add pasta and peas. Bring back to a boil for three minutes. Drain and remove to a bowl. Toss with 1 teaspoon oil and salt and pepper to taste.
Heat remaining two teaspoons oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and brown two minutes. Turn pork over and brown two minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste to the cooked side. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and cook five to six minutes. A meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Divide linguine between two plates. Place pork on the plates and spoon salsa on top. Sprinkle parsley over pork. Yield: Two servings.
Per serving: 551 calories (22 percent from fat) 13.4 g fat (2.6 g saturated, 5.1 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 52 g protein, 55.5 g carbohydrates, 5.9 g fiber, 582 mg sodium.
