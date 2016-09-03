This grown-up dessert is fun

Sparkling wine is my aperitif of choice. It’s light and refreshing, it pairs well with just about any starter, and those bubbles always put me in a good mood.
Occasionally, I will spring for a glass of French champagne, but I find Italian prosecco, Spanish cava or an American sparkling wine does the trick just as well for, typically, a much lower price, making it possible to enjoy that effervescence in an everyday way.
It turns out sparkling wine also makes for a wonderful end to a meal, as a star ingredient in this easy, elegant, four-ingredient dessert. First you sweeten prosecco (or whatever sparkling wine you prefer) with a little sugar — just enough so it is lightly sweetened but not at all syrupy. Superfine sugar is preferred because it dissolves quickly and easily, but if you don’t have any on hand you can make your own by putting regular granulated sugar in the food processor to grind it more finely.
Then add balls of sweet, juicy honeydew melon and let the mixture steep in the refrigerator for at least two hours so the flavors can meld and everything is well chilled. Spoon into cocktail glasses, shower with a fragrant, floral confetti of basil, and you have a grown-up dessert that is fresh, fun and glamorous.
It is one that is well suited to cap off a special-occasion meal but, like those tiny bubbles themselves, can make a regular day feel like a celebration.
