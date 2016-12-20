A White Christmas in Key West

A Key West resident decked the palm trees white for the city's annual holiday lights contest.
Gwen Filosa FL Keys News

Local

Biscayne Bay terrorism training

Biscayne Bay terrorism training, Miami Dade SWAT and federal agents on the Biscayne Lady vessel. This is a drill. Reporter, Keynoter and Flkeysnews.com are the only media on the boat. Video by David Goodhue, July 6, 2016.

Education

Miami grad overcomes life of hardships

Norberto Orellana is heading to medical school after excelling at School for Advanced Studies -- despite homelessness and medical problems that required several surgeries. His classmates didn't learn about his personal hardships until Norberto decided to do a TED Talk.

Crime

Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft

Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two car thieves. One suspect, who the victim described as being pregnant, wore a white tank top and jeans. She had blond micro braids. The other suspect had on a flower-print blouse and jeans and had black hair in a straight cropped cut.

Keys Scenes

Bride and groom rappel down Brickell building

Liberty City residents, Suneliz Santana and Vincent Scott, have been together for eight years and have four children. They won the "Wed Over the Edge" contest and were married atop the JW Marriott Marquis in Brickell. After making the leap in love, the couple rappelled 19 stories off the building

Homepage

A happy ending to coffee war in South Miami

Pinecrest Bakery in South Miami celebrates being able to serve Cuban coffee once again after being involved in a dispute with its landlord and Starbucks. On Friday, June 3, 2016, a new espresso machine was installed to replace the one that was ordered removed.

Editor's Choice Videos