A White Christmas in Key West

Biscayne Bay terrorism training, Miami Dade SWAT and federal agents on the Biscayne Lady vessel. This is a drill. Reporter, Keynoter and Flkeysnews.com are the only media on the boat. Video by David Goodhue, July 6, 2016.
Norberto Orellana is heading to medical school after excelling at School for Advanced Studies -- despite homelessness and medical problems that required several surgeries. His classmates didn't learn about his personal hardships until Norberto decided to do a TED Talk.
Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two car thieves. One suspect, who the victim described as being pregnant, wore a white tank top and jeans. She had blond micro braids. The other suspect had on a flower-print blouse and jeans and had black hair in a straight cropped cut.
Liberty City residents, Suneliz Santana and Vincent Scott, have been together for eight years and have four children. They won the "Wed Over the Edge" contest and were married atop the JW Marriott Marquis in Brickell. After making the leap in love, the couple rappelled 19 stories off the building
Pinecrest Bakery in South Miami celebrates being able to serve Cuban coffee once again after being involved in a dispute with its landlord and Starbucks. On Friday, June 3, 2016, a new espresso machine was installed to replace the one that was ordered removed.