Covering the Army's parachute team

A former Monroe County jail inmate details to detectives his conversations with Adrian Demblans about the 2015 murders of a Tavernier couple and the circumstances that led up to the slayings, including how the cocaine at the center of the crime was found.
Norberto Orellana is heading to medical school after excelling at School for Advanced Studies -- despite homelessness and medical problems that required several surgeries. His classmates didn't learn about his personal hardships until Norberto decided to do a TED Talk.
Geochemist Henry Briceño and NOAA molecular biologist Chris Sinigalliano address their report about human waste bacteria being present during king tides to Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and commissioners.
Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two car thieves. One suspect, who the victim described as being pregnant, wore a white tank top and jeans. She had blond micro braids. The other suspect had on a flower-print blouse and jeans and had black hair in a straight cropped cut.