Meteor burning up over Lower Keys caught on dashcam
Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Evan Calhoun’s dashcam captured video of a meteor late Tuesday night while he was working in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key. NOTE: You will see it appear from the upper left hand top. The video is edited to show meteor twice.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
0:21
Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers.
Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council
A former Monroe County jail inmate details to detectives his conversations with Adrian Demblans about the 2015 murders of a Tavernier couple and the circumstances that led up to the slayings, including how the cocaine at the center of the crime was found.
Biscayne Bay terrorism training, Miami Dade SWAT and federal agents on the Biscayne Lady vessel. This is a drill. Reporter, Keynoter and Flkeysnews.com are the only media on the boat. Video by David Goodhue, July 6, 2016.
Norberto Orellana is heading to medical school after excelling at School for Advanced Studies -- despite homelessness and medical problems that required several surgeries. His classmates didn't learn about his personal hardships until Norberto decided to do a TED Talk.
Geochemist Henry Briceño and NOAA molecular biologist Chris Sinigalliano address their report about human waste bacteria being present during king tides to Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and commissioners.
Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two car thieves. One suspect, who the victim described as being pregnant, wore a white tank top and jeans. She had blond micro braids. The other suspect had on a flower-print blouse and jeans and had black hair in a straight cropped cut.