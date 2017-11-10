More Videos

  • One of the last Trailer Ranch mobile homes is destroyed

    An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.

An excavator bucket came crashing down on one of the last standing — yet already destroyed — mobile homes in Trailer Ranch by the Sea Thursday.
Katie Atkins FL KEYS NEWS

News

Meteor burning up over Lower Keys caught on dashcam

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Evan Calhoun’s dashcam captured video of a meteor late Tuesday night while he was working in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key. NOTE: You will see it appear from the upper left hand top. The video is edited to show meteor twice.

Local

What not to do when you spot an alligator

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time).

Local

Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council