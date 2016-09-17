3rd season of ‘Bloodline’ likely the last

Netflix is calling a wrap on the Keys-made “Bloodline.”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming third season of the dark drama about the demons that haunt an Islamorada family will be its last.
In July, Netflix announced the show would return to the Keys to shoot on location despite the Florida Legislature’s decision not to replenish the state’s depleted film tax-incentive funds. But although the third season of the series will begin shooting this fall and air on Netflix in 2017 as planned, the saga of the Rayburn family will draw to a close earlier than expected.
Daniel Zelman, who created “Bloodline” along with Todd A. Kessler and Glenn Kessler, said he had always envisioned the story playing out over the course of five or six seasons. The possibility exists that Sony Pictures Television, which produces the program, could shop the show to another network.
Production on the first 13-episode season of "Bloodline" generated $30 million in direct production expenditures, says a report commissioned by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. Of that, about $6 million was spent in the Keys.
The third season of “Bloodline” will be 10 episodes instead of the usual 13 one-hour installments.
