Veteran opening mobile-home supply store

A Jupiter native is about to open a unique business in Marathon selling mobile-home supplies.
Bill Stewart plans to open Barnacle Bill’s at mile marker 50.5 oceanside later this month featuring doors, windows, roof coatings and vinyl siding for mobile homes.
The U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1962 to 1966 said he’s worked in construction for most of his adult life and is a former business owner who moved to Marathon in October.
“I have done mobile-home repairs and handyman work, but I’ve also owned a swimming pool business and a bakery,” he said. “I came down here to the Keys and noticed a need for mobile-home supplies. It’s a nice, quiet little town and I like the small-town feel.”
Stewart said he wants to help other veterans and will be hiring a part-time employee soon, a veteran if possible. He said he received help from a veteran to get Barnacle Bill’s off the ground through SCORE, a nonprofit that provides free mentoring to small-business owners.
It took him a few years to get Barnacle Bill’s off the ground, but he’s almost ready to open. Barnacle Bill’s is at 7849 Overseas Highway in Marathon.
“I like Marathon and I’ve had nothing but good experiences so far,” Stewart said.
