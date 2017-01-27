FIRM posts free guide to Keys insurance

An advocacy group for lowering Monroe County’s property-insurance rates now offers a guide to the complex world of Florida Keys policies.
Fair Insurance Rates for Monroe (FIRM) provides free downloads of the six-page overview of the types of policies that may be required.
“The FIRM Monroe County Property Insurance Users Guide was designed to be a general aid to consumers in making choices about property insurance in Monroe County,” says a group statement. “Many residents are transplants who have never been required to carry windstorm or flood insurance, so the guide answers some basic questions about these products.”
FIRM President Mel Montagne noted the guide “is not meant to be a substitute for formal legal or regulatory advice provided by attorneys or insurance agents.”
“Flood insurance is not included in a [standard homeowners] policy and windstorm insurance may or may not be included,” the guide explains.
It describes the different types on insurance, including condominium and renter, and how the state regulates insurance costs. It also details the “take out” program intended to move policy holders away from the state operated Citizens Insurance firm to private policy writers, and government agency contact numbers.
Go to https://firmkeys.org/resources/ .
