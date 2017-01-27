New commercial Key West-Miami bus service starts

A New Jersey company has added bus service between Key West and Miami, adding to other bus services in Monroe County.
Thursday, Hoboken, N.J., company Go Buses began a route from 908 Caroline St. between Grinnell and Market streets to Bayfront Park, behind the Bayside Market Place at 179 Washington St. in Miami. The Key West northbound bus leaves at 6:30 p.m. and the Miami bus southbound leaves at 7:30 a.m. from the Big Bus Tours Central Station.
Fares start at $9 each way. The buses have free Wi-Fi and outlets for electronics.
Greyhound has daily bus service from Key West to the mainland. Key West Transit’s Lower Keys Shuttle runs daily from that city to the Holiday Inn Express in Marathon, with stops along the way. And the Dade-Monroe Express runs daily between mile marker 50 and Florida City, with stops along the way.
