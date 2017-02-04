New eatery open at Skipjack Resort & Marina

There’s a new restaurant in Marathon as part of the newly renovated Skipjack Resort and Marina.
What was a restaurant called Latitudes Restaurant and Tiki Bar is now the Boot Key Bar & Grill at 19 Sombrero Blvd. and opened Jan. 17.
Tony Corallo is managing the restaurant under Trust Hospitality out of Coral Gables, the company in charge of running the newly renovated resort, formerly Sombrero Resort and Marina. Before Latitudes, the restaurant was Marathon Pasta and Pizza.
Inside, the dining room and kitchen were redesigned and the menu was revamped to include versions of classic Florida Keys dishes. Outside is a full-service poolside tiki bar. Corallo said the menu was designed and turned over to veteran chef Chris Cash, who made it a reality.
There are gluten-free conch fritters breaded with chickpea flour and Key lime pie made without eggs.
Socca is a vegan and gluten-free French dish with roasted garlic tomatoes, arugula and parmesan-peppercorn cream sauce on an herb and chickpea crepe.
There are classic menu items, too, like fish tacos and fish sandwiches.
“We’re doing different things — reviving things. I insisted upon having good pizza,” said Corallo, who used to own the Village Gourmet in Islamorada and has lived in the Keys for 15 years. “We’re not trying to disrespect what people are looking for but trying to give them different, maybe fresher, more healthy options.”
The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Takeout is available.
The Skipjack Resort has been undergoing renovations and rebranding for a year now, according to Director of Sales and Marketing Nancy Bennett.
“We did a whole remodel for our property and 60 one-bedroom condo suites have been remodeled along with the restaurant, which we’re really excited about,” she said.
Remodeling will continue for a year and there will be a large event space including a botanical garden.
