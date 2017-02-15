Things to know about filing your tax return

1:19 Marlins' submariner Ziegler on his pitching style Pause

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

2:21 MIA holds important emergency drill

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

0:49 Report: Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?

1:48 Marlins manager Mattingly talks to the media

1:10 Marlins pitcher Edinson Vólquez talks to the media