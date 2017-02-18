Big Pine Habitat for Humanity store closes

The Big Pine Habitat ReStore will suspend operations Feb. 28, according to Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys.
Monroe County owns the building at mile marker 30 and leases it to Habitat for $10 annually. A June inspection found that the building needs at least $570,000 in repairs and Habitat couldn’t finance it or find another location.
The store actually closed in mid-January. Habitat used it to sell used furniture and other goods.
Habitat said in a statement, “The search [for a new building] included buying, renting or building a retail space from Marathon to Key West. Habitat was unable to locate an alternative space that could operate profitably.”
It continues, “We believe that we will eventually locate the right opportunity. In the meantime we are focused on our new home build on Big Coppitt Key and the 10 families who will be served. Applications and project information are available online at habitatlowerkeys.org.”
