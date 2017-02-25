TDC to hear about support for bed-tax change

At its meeting Tuesday in Key West, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council will hear from local officials in support of changing the way bed-tax collections are distributed.
According to a memorandum signed by city officials from Key West, Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Layton and the village of Islamorada, the municipalities want to make county TDC grants more accessible to municipalities and nonprofits.
The memorandum has also been signed by officials from the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, the Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners Associations, Ocean Reef Community Association and Last Stand of the Florida Keys.
The bricks and mortar fund consists of money from the county’s 5 percent nightly bed tax. The TDC’s district advisory committees receive two of the five cents raised on a dollar. Of the two cents, 26 percent goes into the bricks and mortar fund.
Under current county rules, a nonprofit that wants money to spruce up its property has to prove it has 100 percent of the funds to complete it and then is eligible to receive 50 percent back from the bricks and mortar fund. Municipalities can receive 75 percent back.
Under new rules, should they be adopted by the County Commission, which has the final say, nonprofits would be eligible to get 75 percent of the money back and municipalities would be able to receive 100 percent like the county does for its projects.
“I suspect a representative group of all of those signers and supporters will go to the meeting Tuesday,” said county Mayor George Neugent, who has heard from municipalities in recent months in support of the changes. “The request from municipalities is that everyone be treated equally.”
County commissioner and TDC board member Heather Carruthers said she’d like to see the current rules stay.
“In terms of the way the dollars are dispersed, I think it’s worked all these years and I don’t see why we should change it further. I’d like to see the status quo remain,” she said.
The TDC board meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree Grand Key Resort on South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.
