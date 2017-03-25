Keys lead in fewest jobless

Florida lost 5,000 jobs in February while the state's overall unemployment rate remains unchanged.
State officials announced Friday that the jobless rate remained 5 percent last month. That's higher than the overall national unemployment rate of 4.7 percent. The latest numbers reflect 501,000 Floridians out of work from labor force of 10 million, says the News Service of Florida.
After leading the nation in job growth in January, however, Florida lost jobs. Still Florida's overall job growth rate in the past year has been among the highest in the nation.
As it almost always does, Monroe County (the Florida Keys) had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent. That’s due to a large government workforce, from federal, state and local government workers to schools staff to utility workers.
