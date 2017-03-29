A former Key West gym could become new restaurant

The former Island Gym building at 1119 White St. in Key West could become the island’s newest restaurant.
Developer Eddie Braswell and Rachel Bashore have proposed opening a restaurant with up to 70 seats at the former fitness center, a lot close to the newly opened Key West City Hall, and they’re asking for approval of an amended minor development plan.
The city’s Development Review Committee accepted the application March 23. Details of the menu, however, weren’t included in the plans.
“From a land use perspective, they’re called quality sit-down restaurants,” said Owen Trepanier, a private planner. “It’s going to be a place to get a decent breakfast in the morning and a decent, chef-prepared lunch.”
The location was home to a bagel shop in 2002, Trepanier said. “Twenty four seats,” he said.
The Island Gym closed last fall.
