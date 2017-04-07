Full-service marine diesel shop opens Tavernier location

Certified Diesel Engine Corporation has a new location in the Upper Keys.
Matt Durando and Melissa Dattoli opened the shop at 171 Hood Avenue, suite 23, in Tavernier. Certified Diesel is a marine diesel engine repair facility “that offers engine overhauls, repowers, engine sales, spare parts supply, on-site service and repairs via our fully-equipped service vehicles and technical support,” Dattoli said.
The company is a certified dealer of Caterpillar, Cummis, John Deere, Yanmar, Scania and Hamilton Jet.
Spare parts include filters, fluids, belts, impellers, zincs and more.
“We take pride in our long history of providing our customers with high-quality OEM products, expert and efficient solutions, and our expert technicians are certified and well trained to handle any of your service needs in a prompt and professional manner,” Dattoli said.
For more information, call (305) 509-7424 or email info@certifieddiesel.net. The company’s website is www.certifieddiesel.net and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Certified-Diesel-Corporation-1314013811989625. There’s also a Fort Lauderdale location at 3641 W. State Road 84, (954) 583-4465.
Comments