Rent-restricted, senior living complex opens in Key Largo

A 42-unit affordable, three-story senior housing development is now open in Key Largo.
Paradise Point Senior Living Community, designated for residents 55 years of age or older, began leasing units in January. The complex is located at 2 Blackwater Lane, on the bay side of U.S. 1 at mile marker 105.5.
The developer, Gorman & Associates, said Paradise Point is the only rent-restricted, affordable housing for low-income seniors outside of Key West. Per the complex’s rules, maximum income for one person is $38,640 for one person and $44,160 for a couple.
All units are one- and two-bedroom apartments. The campus has 90 parking spaces, a community room, a fitness center, computer lab, landscaped grounds and all units have patios and balconies.
Construction began almost two years ago, and the project cost Gorman $12.9 million to build.
“We are thrilled to have opened Paradise Point in the northern Florida Keys” Hana Eskra, Gorman’s Florida Market president, said in a statement. “While this is a senior community, many of the residents are working adults who are employed by local businesses that serve residents throughout Monroe County.”
