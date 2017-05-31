Tax holiday for storm supplies starts Friday

With the six-month Atlantic hurricane season starting Thursday, now is the time to stock up on supplies in case a big storm strikes the Keys. Some relief in the cost should make it more palatable.
June 2 to 4 is Florida’s sales-tax holiday for emergency goods. Shoppers will not have to pay sales tax on eligible items and supplies that can be used to prepare for and recover from natural disasters that hit the Sunshine State.
The sales-tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The following can be purchased in that time frame without the buyer having to pay sales tax:
▪ A portable self-powered light source selling for $20 or less.
▪ A portable self-powered radio, two-way radio or Weatherband radio selling for $50 or less.
▪ A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting selling for $50 or less.
▪ A self-contained first-aid kit selling for $30 or less.
▪ A ground anchor system or tie-down kit selling for $50 or less.
▪ A gas or diesel fuel tank selling for $25 or less.
▪ A package of AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, selling for $30 or less.
▪ A nonelectric food storage cooler selling for $30 or less.
▪ A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage selling for $750 or less.
▪ Reusable ice selling for $10 or less.
For more specifics on the tax holiday, go to floridarevenue.com.
