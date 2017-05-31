Tourism board reviews $58 million budget plan

Monroe County’s Tourist Development Council staff has crafted a preliminary budget of nearly $58 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
Revenues from the TDC’s four-cent tourism taxes for the 2017-2018 fiscal year that begins in October have been projected at $37.2 million,
The overall budget plan of $57,867,023 includes money brought forward, along with reserves and funds for tourism-related construction projects.
TDC board members were scheduled to review the spending plan earlier this week. The TDC budget proposal will be submitted to the Monroe County Commission, which oversees TDC expenditures, in July.
Funding for the three “umbrella” groups tasked with targeted promotions to attract visitors for recreational fishing, diving and cultural events were unchanged from the current year.
Cultural Umbrella allocations were listed at $1.3 million, while the Dive and Fishing umbrellas each were listed at $1.1 million.
A report to the TDC shows that tourism-tax collections for April 2016 to December 2016 were higher than in the same prior-year months, with the exception of a slight decline in September.
However, revenues for January 2017 through March 2017 have been trailing the same-month collections from 2016.
Planning Commission
The Monroe County Planning Commission meets in regular sessesion at 10 a.m. today at the Marathon Government Center.
The board is scheduled to review rules specifying location of medicinal-marijuana outlets, and regulations requiring that a multi-room hotel unit not be subdivided and rented out separately.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments