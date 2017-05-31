CPA, attorney Catarineau joins Discovery Foundation board

Joe A. Catarineau has joined the Board of Directors of the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation. The not-for-profit organization formed in 2013 to develop and operate the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center at mile marker 82.
Catarineau was born and raised in Miami and attended college at Georgia Southern University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in accounting with honors in 1996. After graduation, Catarineau passed the uniform CPA examination and worked for a public accounting firm in Statesboro, Ga. He soon returned to Miami to work for a public accounting firm and to attend the University of Miami School of Law. He earned his law degree in 2001, graduating with honors. He practiced as a tax attorney in Coral Gables for four years, before relocating to the Upper Keys. In Tavernier, he opened Joe A. Catarineau, P.A., where he practices in the areas of estate planning, probate and tax law, and with his brother Jason, opened Catarineau & Catarineau, LLC, a tax and accounting firm in 2004.
“The addition of Joe to the Foundation Board couldn’t come at a better time,” Foundation President Rich Russell said. “With our recent $1 million donation from Ken and Dee Meeks, Joe brings us the expertise needed to appropriately plan for the long-future for the Keys History & Discovery Center.”
Said Catarineau, “I am very excited to join this amazing group and hope I can contribute to the continued growth of this Foundation. I am happy to be a part of an organization that is passionate about sharing the unique history of our home with tourists and residents alike.”
Catarineau lives in Tavernier with his wife and three daughters.
The center is located at the Islander Resort, mile marker 82. It’s open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free. For more information, call (305) 922-2237 or go to www.keysdiscovery.com.
