Keys retain the lowest jobless rate in the state

Florida’s jobless rate fell to 4.3 percent in May, down 0.2 percentage points from the prior month, representing 435,000 people out of work from the state’s labor force of 10.15 million.
Florida’s lowest unemployment remained in Monroe County (the Florida Keys 2.7 percent. Others at the low end were St. Johns County at 3 percent, Okaloosa County at 3.1 percent and Wakulla County at 3.3 percent. Monroe’s low rate is driven by high employment in government and the service industry.
Hendry County in Southwest Florida maintained the highest jobless figure at 6.6 percent, followed by 5.9 percent in Sumter County and 5.6 percent in Citrus County.
The rate is the lowest in Florida since August 2007 and matches the national unemployment mark. Gov. Rick Scott continued his focus on private-sector job creation, noting in a prepared statement that “nearly 22,000 jobs were created across our state last month.”
The estimates from the state Department of Economic Opportunity showed there were 27,000 fewer Floridians out of work in May than in April. A year ago, 478,000 people were listed as unemployed.
Marina tax
Rejecting arguments by a private marina that said it was put at a competitive disadvantage, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that city-owned marinas are not required to pay property taxes.
The unanimous decision, which focused on marinas owned by the city of Fort Pierce and the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency, raised constitutional questions about whether property-tax exemptions for government property should also apply to publicly owned marinas.
The owners of the private Harbortown Marina in Fort Pierce argued that the municipal Fort Pierce City Marina and Fisherman’s Wharf Marina do not serve a “municipal or public purpose” and, as a result, should not receive tax exemptions.
“The term ‘municipal or public purpose’ describes a governmental use of property — such as for a city hall, or a park — not a commercial use,” attorneys for the private marina argued in an October brief filed in the Supreme Court. “The City Marina and Fisherman’s Wharf are commercial enterprises engaged in exactly the same business as petitioners’ Harbortown Marina, which no one would contend serves a ‘municipal or public purpose.’ ”
But in a 24-page ruling written by Justice R. Fred Lewis, the Supreme Court said public marinas help meet transportation needs of coastal communities and help ensure waterfront access. Also, the ruling said public marinas help meet recreational needs.
“Municipalities across the state have struggled in recent years to protect both a view of and access to the water to the citizenry from the profit-oriented grips of developers seeking to privatize the waterfront through the construction of towering condominium and apartment buildings that block the waterfront from those who do not have the means or simply do not want to live in a condominium,” Lewis wrote.
“Landlocked citizens may break free from the confines of their yards or apartment complexes and enjoy the magnificent Florida waters through public marinas,” Lewis wrote.
Comments